Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Given New $43.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WBA. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Mizuho reissued a neutral rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.46.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $34.58 on Wednesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52-week low of $30.39 and a 52-week high of $48.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $34.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is -52.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.95 per share, for a total transaction of $339,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,559,632.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walgreens Boots Alliance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,574,698 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,964,845,000 after purchasing an additional 818,403 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,812,727 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,846,720,000 after purchasing an additional 540,474 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,374,188 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,675,950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095,684 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,401,774 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $499,756,000 after purchasing an additional 98,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,974,220 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $447,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,331 shares in the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

