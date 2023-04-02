Wanchain (WAN) Trading 0.5% Higher This Week

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 2nd. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000964 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a market cap of $53.21 million and approximately $874,518.53 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00061726 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00039335 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000243 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006840 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00017858 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003029 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000192 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,347,899 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.The native token of the platform, WAN, is used in payments and on-chain governance.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.