Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.73.

WMG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Warner Music Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Guggenheim raised Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Atlantic Securities raised Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Warner Music Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Warner Music Group

In other Warner Music Group news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $964,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 349,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,227,819.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 379,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,138,912. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $964,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 349,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,227,819.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Warner Music Group Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMG. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new position in Warner Music Group during the 4th quarter worth about $81,814,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Warner Music Group by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,103,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,425,000 after buying an additional 1,567,866 shares in the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP lifted its position in Warner Music Group by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 6,607,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,963,000 after buying an additional 1,348,698 shares in the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Warner Music Group by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Warner Music Group by 181.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,517,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,977,000 after purchasing an additional 978,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WMG opened at $33.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.92. Warner Music Group has a 52 week low of $21.57 and a 52 week high of $39.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.88, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.99.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 244.53%. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Warner Music Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.82%.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

