Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at TD Cowen

TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $160.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Waste Connections from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Waste Connections from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $152.67.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Waste Connections Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:WCN opened at $139.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.82 billion, a PE ratio of 43.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.86 and a 200-day moving average of $135.21. Waste Connections has a 52 week low of $113.50 and a 52 week high of $148.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Waste Connections will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Connections news, SVP David Eddie sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $230,605.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,325,052.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Waste Connections news, VP James Little sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total value of $611,415.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,995,936.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Eddie sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $230,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,325,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,700 shares of company stock worth $1,177,955 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WCN. BMS Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Waste Connections by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Waste Connections by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Waste Connections by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Waste Connections by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Waste Connections by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. The firm offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.