WAX Trading 0.9% Higher This Week (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Over the last seven days, WAX has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. WAX has a market cap of $167.84 million and approximately $5.30 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WAX coin can currently be bought for $0.0692 or 0.00000247 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About WAX

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,960,913,516 coins and its circulating supply is 2,426,697,348 coins. The official website for WAX is wax.io. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 3,960,913,516.459444 with 2,426,455,888.359416 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.07167411 USD and is down -0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 66 active market(s) with $7,866,186.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

