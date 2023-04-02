Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $62.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EQR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of Equity Residential from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Equity Residential from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.44.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

Shares of EQR stock opened at $60.00 on Wednesday. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $54.60 and a 12 month high of $94.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.64.

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a $0.6625 dividend. This is a boost from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 128.64%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQR. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 290.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

