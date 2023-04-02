Wells Fargo & Company Raises Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $425.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LULU. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $535.00 to $542.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $390.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $406.73.

LULU opened at $364.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.44 billion, a PE ratio of 54.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.35. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $410.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $312.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $320.76.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 11.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LULU. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

