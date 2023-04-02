Wells Fargo & Company Raises Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $425.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LULU. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $535.00 to $542.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $390.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $406.73.
Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 1.7 %
LULU opened at $364.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.44 billion, a PE ratio of 54.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.35. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $410.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $312.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $320.76.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LULU. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.
Lululemon Athletica Company Profile
lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.
