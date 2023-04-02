White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Buys 637 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VCR. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 801.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 54,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,499,000 after purchasing an additional 48,857 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,920,000 after purchasing an additional 27,863 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 105,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,758,000 after purchasing an additional 22,938 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,928,000 after purchasing an additional 13,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,512,000 after purchasing an additional 10,655 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

VCR stock traded up $6.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $252.55. 83,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,337. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $247.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.76. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $213.73 and a 52 week high of $317.67.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

