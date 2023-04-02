White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Has $223,000 Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:VFH traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.89. 360,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,294. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.96 and a fifty-two week high of $97.35. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.21.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

