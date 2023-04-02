White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 247,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 14.4% of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $52,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthstar Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Security National Bank of SO Dak increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $4.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $249.44. The stock had a trading volume of 699,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,623. The firm has a market cap of $79.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.64 and a 12 month high of $296.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $237.13 and its 200 day moving average is $226.78.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

