White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 115.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,776 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.77. The stock had a trading volume of 453,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,740. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $76.95 and a 12 month high of $108.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.