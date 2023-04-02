White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,977 shares during the quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000.

GDX stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.35. The stock had a trading volume of 18,460,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,617,908. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $21.52 and a 1-year high of $41.60. The company has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.06.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

