White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Sells 618 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises about 0.8% of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,868 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 30.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,004,000 after purchasing an additional 13,020 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 97,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,573,000 after purchasing an additional 11,550 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of VOE stock traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $134.07. The stock had a trading volume of 355,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,677. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $119.81 and a 12 month high of $154.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

