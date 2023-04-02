White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Sells 991 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 991 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 19,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 79,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after buying an additional 4,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.77. 105,173 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,240. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12 month low of $73.86 and a 12 month high of $99.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.39 and its 200-day moving average is $83.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.01.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

