Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Worthington Industries worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WOR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Worthington Industries by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,571,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,012,000 after acquiring an additional 526,776 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Worthington Industries by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,328,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,139,000 after acquiring an additional 12,047 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Worthington Industries by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,243,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,514,000 after acquiring an additional 121,771 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Worthington Industries by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,010,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,362,000 after acquiring an additional 307,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Worthington Industries by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,870,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,338,000 after acquiring an additional 415,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WOR traded up $1.56 on Friday, reaching $64.65. The stock had a trading volume of 236,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,289. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.32.

Worthington Industries ( NYSE:WOR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $909.00 million. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 3.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

In related news, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $110,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,413 shares in the company, valued at $5,165,738.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $110,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,413 shares in the company, valued at $5,165,738.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine M. Lyttle sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total transaction of $629,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,593.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,229 shares of company stock worth $1,823,861. Corporate insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Worthington Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th.

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

