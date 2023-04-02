Wrapped BNB Price Down 4.9% Over Last Week (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be bought for approximately $313.33 or 0.01115826 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a total market cap of $1.11 billion and approximately $68.34 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded down 4.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB was first traded on September 4th, 2020. Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 3,532,778 tokens. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.

BNB doesn’t conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.

Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

