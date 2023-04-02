Xensor Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges (XSR)

Xensor (XSR) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One Xensor token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Xensor has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. Xensor has a market cap of $240,464.48 and approximately $11,188.27 worth of Xensor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Xensor Profile

Xensor’s genesis date was February 15th, 2019. Xensor’s total supply is 4,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,641,311,279 tokens. Xensor’s official Twitter account is @xensor_iot and its Facebook page is accessible here. Xensor’s official website is xensor.cc. Xensor’s official message board is medium.com/@xensor.iot.

Xensor Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Xensor will create a decentralized data market, where interested parties, such as insurance companies and banks, can trade the data gathered from its IoT networks with Xensor tokens (XSR). XSR tokens will also be mineable via Xensor hardware whose owners will be compensated for opting to offer data. XSR tokens may also be used to purchase services rendered by Xensor, including solution services, hardware maintenance, hardware purchase, and communication network services.”

