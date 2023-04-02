Xiabuxiabu Catering Management (OTCMKTS:XIAXF) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Xiabuxiabu Catering Management (OTCMKTS:XIAXF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Xiabuxiabu Catering Management Price Performance

XIAXF stock opened at $2.28 on Wednesday.

