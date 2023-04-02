XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.52

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.5234 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd.

XOMA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XOMAO opened at $24.73 on Friday. XOMA has a fifty-two week low of $21.75 and a fifty-two week high of $26.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.97.

Get XOMA alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.39 per share, with a total value of $349,410.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,788,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,884,409.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotechnology royalty aggregator in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company engages in helping biotech companies for enhancing human health. It acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XOMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.