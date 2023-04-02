Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $11.66 Million Holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 345,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,572 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of United Community Banks worth $11,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UCBI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in United Community Banks by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in United Community Banks by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in United Community Banks during the 2nd quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in United Community Banks during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on UCBI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on United Community Banks in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on United Community Banks from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on United Community Banks from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

United Community Banks Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of United Community Banks stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.12. The company had a trading volume of 651,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,781. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.98. United Community Banks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $39.50.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $243.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.50 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 29.18%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

United Community Banks Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is presently 36.51%.

United Community Banks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.