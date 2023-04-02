Ziegler Capital Management LLC Invests $9.46 Million in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 187,507 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $9,459,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Progress Software at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Progress Software by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 450,537 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,730,000 after buying an additional 118,994 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Progress Software in the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Progress Software by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,618,856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,671,000 after purchasing an additional 9,801 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Progress Software in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Progress Software in the fourth quarter worth $378,000.

PRGS stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.45. The company had a trading volume of 453,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,998. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.99. Progress Software Co. has a one year low of $40.33 and a one year high of $59.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.88.

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The software maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 41.56%. The business had revenue of $165.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Progress Software Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.39%.

In related news, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 556 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $30,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,329,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Progress Software news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 11,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $621,028.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,603 shares in the company, valued at $240,967.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $30,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,329,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,543 shares of company stock worth $1,700,242 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on PRGS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on Progress Software from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Progress Software from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.20.

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of products that develop and deploy mission-critical business applications. Its products and solutions include OpenEdge, Developer Tools, Sitefinity, Corticon, DataDirect Connect, MOVEit, Chef, WhatsUp Gold, Kemp Loadmaster, and Kemp Flowmon Network Visibility.

