Ziegler Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 177,613 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,858 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $14,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 550.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 87.5% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in UFP Industries in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 21.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 78.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UFP Industries Stock Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ UFPI traded up $2.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.47. 392,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,523. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.20. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.13 and a 1 year high of $99.40.

UFP Industries Dividend Announcement

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 7.20%. UFP Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UFP Industries news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 10,000 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $839,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,952,895.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 13,161 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $1,099,601.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 123,046 shares in the company, valued at $10,280,493.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 10,000 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $839,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 380,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,952,895.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,591 shares of company stock valued at $7,106,975 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UFP Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark lifted their target price on UFP Industries from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

UFP Industries Profile

UFP Industries, Inc engages in the supply of products primarily manufactured from wood, wood and non-wood composites, and other materials to retail, packaging, and construction markets. It operates through the following segments: Retail Solutions, Packaging, and Construction. The Retail Solutions segment sells treated lumber products, wood plastic composite, mineral based composite decking and related decking accessories, exterior sliding, pattern, trim, and facia products.

Featured Articles

