Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 1,624 Shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kadant were worth $11,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Kadant by 182.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kadant in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Kadant by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Kadant in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Kadant in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KAI. StockNews.com raised Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of Kadant in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Kadant from $182.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Kadant Stock Up 2.3 %

In other news, CFO Michael J. Mckenney sold 1,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total value of $274,641.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,427,283.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO Michael J. Mckenney sold 1,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $260,291.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,672,034.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Michael J. Mckenney sold 1,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total value of $274,641.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,988 shares in the company, valued at $4,427,283.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,960. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

KAI stock traded up $4.61 on Friday, reaching $208.52. 93,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,469. Kadant Inc. has a one year low of $154.19 and a one year high of $221.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.68.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $232.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.09 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 13.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kadant Inc. will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Kadant Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.05%.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The firm’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

See Also

