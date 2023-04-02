Ziegler Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 163,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,875 shares during the period. The Ensign Group comprises about 0.6% of Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.29% of The Ensign Group worth $15,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on ENSG shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on The Ensign Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Ensign Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.60.

The Ensign Group Stock Up 2.7 %

ENSG stock traded up $2.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 592,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,876. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.02. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.29 and a 12 month high of $99.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.77 and its 200-day moving average is $90.54.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $809.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.31 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 5.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 16,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,136.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,232,384. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 17,253 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,441 in the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in providing skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative care services. It operates through the Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The Skilled Services segments includes the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services. The Standard Bearer segment refers to the leasing to skilled nursing and senior living operations.

Featured Articles

