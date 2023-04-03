1,403 Shares in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Purchased by Hoxton Planning & Management LLC

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,403 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 81,314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,698,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 27,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,418,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,307 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on ACN shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.00.

Accenture Price Performance

ACN traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $285.09. 232,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,381,402. The company has a market cap of $180.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.84. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $345.30.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 41.25%.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total transaction of $288,576.73. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,467 shares in the company, valued at $3,222,112.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total transaction of $288,576.73. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,467 shares in the company, valued at $3,222,112.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 10,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total value of $2,892,455.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,405,306.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,475 shares of company stock valued at $10,225,149. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Stories

