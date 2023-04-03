1,403 Shares in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Purchased by Hoxton Planning & Management LLC

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,403 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 81,314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,698,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 27,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,418,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,307 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have commented on ACN shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.00.
Accenture Price Performance
Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.
Accenture Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 41.25%.
Insider Activity at Accenture
In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total transaction of $288,576.73. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,467 shares in the company, valued at $3,222,112.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total transaction of $288,576.73. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,467 shares in the company, valued at $3,222,112.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 10,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total value of $2,892,455.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,405,306.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,475 shares of company stock valued at $10,225,149. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Accenture
Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
