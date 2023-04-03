194,675 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Acquired by Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC

Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 194,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,588,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 4.8% of Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 26,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 11,958 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 22,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tanager Wealth Management LLP lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 106.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 15,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 7,816 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VWO stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,215,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,048,322. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $47.92. The company has a market capitalization of $70.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.33.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

