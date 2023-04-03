33,084 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Bought by FinDec Wealth Services Inc.

FinDec Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 33,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of FinDec Wealth Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCN. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 28,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 45,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 92,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCN stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.09. The stock had a trading volume of 97,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,382. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.82 and a 1-year high of $21.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.97.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.