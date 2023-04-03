37,806 Shares in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR) Purchased by Hoxton Planning & Management LLC

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 37,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,000. Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC owned about 1.13% of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 658.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 164,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,322,000 after purchasing an additional 142,770 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 131,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,117,000 after purchasing an additional 27,284 shares in the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,420,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 86,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FCOR traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.16. 5,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,475. Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $42.30 and a 52 week high of $50.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.16.

Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (FCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Credit Bond index. The fund is an actively managed USD corporate bond fund. It aims to have similar interest-rate risk as the Barclays US Credit Bond Index. FCOR was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

