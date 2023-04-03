3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Short Interest Update

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,710,000 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the February 28th total of 10,550,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in 3D Systems by 40.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,473 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,226,617 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $20,461,000 after acquiring an additional 4,812 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 10.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 148,216 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 13,941 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the first quarter valued at about $638,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 56.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,646 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 23,623 shares during the last quarter. 67.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

3D Systems stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 540,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 4.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.38. 3D Systems has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $17.83.

DDD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

