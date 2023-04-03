4,642 Shares in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Purchased by WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC purchased a new position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Celanese by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Celanese by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Celanese by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Celanese by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in Celanese by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 37,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CE traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $109.31. 322,628 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,127,703. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $86.71 and a 1 year high of $161.37. The company has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.33.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.12). Celanese had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.91 EPS. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 11.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.12%.

In related news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $117.15 per share, for a total transaction of $140,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,501.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Celanese in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Celanese from $139.00 to $131.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.38.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

