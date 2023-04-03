48,466 Shares in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Acquired by Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 48,466 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $12,864,000. Danaher comprises 1.3% of Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 54,913 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,574,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Danaher by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,054 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 102,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of DHR traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $249.90. The company had a trading volume of 362,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,563,288. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $233.71 and a 52 week high of $303.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $253.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $260.02. The stock has a market cap of $182.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.91%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 11.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Danaher in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total transaction of $2,222,510.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,282.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.