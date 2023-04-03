5,000 Shares in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Acquired by Robotti Robert

Robotti Robert acquired a new position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Newmont in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Newmont in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on NEM. Barclays boosted their price objective on Newmont from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Newmont in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Newmont from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.21.

Insider Activity

Newmont Stock Up 0.3 %

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $530,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,643,540.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $530,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,643,540.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $144,690.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 33,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,637,263.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,294,720. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NEM traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.19. 3,321,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,803,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.23. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $37.45 and a 12 month high of $86.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.23.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.98% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. Newmont’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -296.29%.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

