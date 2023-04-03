5,730 Shares in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Bought by Avaii Wealth Management LLC

Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHO. Hamilton Capital LLC grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,616,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,001,000 after acquiring an additional 19,242 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3,369.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,258,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,737,000 after buying an additional 1,222,258 shares during the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 14.5% during the third quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,082,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,247,000 after buying an additional 137,388 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 184.9% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,033,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,899,000 after acquiring an additional 671,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reliant Wealth Planning lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Reliant Wealth Planning now owns 752,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,307,000 after acquiring an additional 24,658 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.66. 805,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,060,458. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $47.78 and a twelve month high of $49.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.32.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

