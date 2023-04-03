5,786 Shares in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Acquired by M. Kraus & Co

M. Kraus & Co acquired a new position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in Altria Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 140,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,692,000 after acquiring an additional 6,588 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 35.1% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 72,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 18,891 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 14,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Altria Group by 36.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 128,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,151,000 after purchasing an additional 34,055 shares in the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of MO traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,253,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,423,169. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.34. The company has a market cap of $80.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $57.05.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 284.29% and a net margin of 22.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.32%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on MO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.55.

About Altria Group

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

See Also

