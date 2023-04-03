6,743 Shares in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Acquired by Verum Partners LLC

Verum Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 107.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 215,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,366,000 after purchasing an additional 111,350 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 209.6% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 185,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,949,000 after purchasing an additional 125,842 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 168.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 155,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,551,000 after purchasing an additional 16,456 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VTEB stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $50.54. 958,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,817,197. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.16 and a 200-day moving average of $49.46. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.38 and a twelve month high of $51.63.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.