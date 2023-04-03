85,842 Shares in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Bought by Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 85,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth $30,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 1,491.8% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.51. 14,597,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,546,012. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $41.14. The firm has a market cap of $228.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.40.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Bank of America from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Piper Sandler downgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.39.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.