Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Price Target Raised to $102.00

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by SVB Leerink from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $122.12.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of ABT opened at $101.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $93.25 and a 1-year high of $124.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.39.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 26.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $26,842.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,222,103.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,971 shares of company stock worth $199,140 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Abbott Laboratories

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

