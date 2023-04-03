Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Price Target Raised to $102.00

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by SVB Leerink from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $122.12.
Abbott Laboratories Price Performance
Shares of ABT opened at $101.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $93.25 and a 1-year high of $124.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.39.
Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $26,842.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,222,103.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,971 shares of company stock worth $199,140 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Abbott Laboratories
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.
Abbott Laboratories Company Profile
Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Abbott Laboratories (ABT)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.