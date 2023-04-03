ABCMETA (META) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1,228.23

ABCMETA (META) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $1.58 million and approximately $1,228.23 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ABCMETA has traded 18.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00008064 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00025648 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00029745 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00018348 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001481 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003482 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000132 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27,806.11 or 1.00083705 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000122 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

ABCMETA is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00001592 USD and is down -2.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $849.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

