Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 129,419 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 189,965 shares.The stock last traded at $9.08 and had previously closed at $9.11.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.73. The company has a market capitalization of $786.10 million, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $278.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.77 million. Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 44.60%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Derek Harmer sold 7,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $69,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,081. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders sold 10,411 shares of company stock valued at $93,703. Company insiders own 18.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 7,430,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,035,000 after purchasing an additional 62,956 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,731,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,430,000 after purchasing an additional 32,271 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,075,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,465,000 after purchasing an additional 37,368 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new position in Accel Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,365,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,121,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,756,000 after purchasing an additional 5,832 shares during the last quarter. 47.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accel Entertainment, Inc operates as a distributed gaming operator. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals, redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality, and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

