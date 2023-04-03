Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

Several research firms have commented on GOLF. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Acushnet from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acushnet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Acushnet from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Compass Point cut shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Get Acushnet alerts:

Insider Activity at Acushnet

In related news, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $782,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,811,098.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 2,168,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $99,990,826.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,935,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,610,874,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $782,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,811,098.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,203,528 shares of company stock valued at $101,811,476 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Acushnet

Acushnet Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLF. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acushnet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,126,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,883,000 after acquiring an additional 24,312 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Acushnet by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,693,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,918,000 after acquiring an additional 46,940 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acushnet by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,483,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,520,000 after acquiring an additional 45,801 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Acushnet by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,394,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,199,000 after acquiring an additional 92,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Acushnet by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 694,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,948,000 after buying an additional 23,816 shares in the last quarter. 49.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GOLF opened at $50.94 on Monday. Acushnet has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $54.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.70.

Acushnet Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

About Acushnet

(Get Rating)

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of performance-driven golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment is involved in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.