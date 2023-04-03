Adamera Minerals (CVE:ADZ) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Adamera Minerals Corp. (CVE:ADZ – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 59375 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Adamera Minerals Stock Down 22.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.79 million, a P/E ratio of -22.50 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.54.

Adamera Minerals Company Profile

Adamera Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for precious metals. It primarily explores for silver, gold, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. The company owns interests in the Cooke Mountain, Empire Creek, Flag Hill, Buckhorn, and Talisman properties located in Washington, the United States.

