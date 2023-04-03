Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,649 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 33,719 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $9,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $777,111,000. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $359,567,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,868,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475,368 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,593,202 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $544,468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,276 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 6,696,335 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $526,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884,932 shares during the period. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $2,555,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,228,544.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $2,555,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at $129,228,544.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,542,735.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 555,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,712,887.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,265 shares of company stock worth $6,806,775. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD traded down $3.01 on Monday, reaching $95.00. The stock had a trading volume of 12,233,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,755,348. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.08 billion, a PE ratio of 111.38, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.86 and a 200 day moving average of $73.28. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $110.94.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.59%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Craig Hallum downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.10.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

