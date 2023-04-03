Aion (AION) Market Capitalization Achieves $959,373.38

Aion (AION) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Aion has a total market cap of $959,373.38 and $36,801.91 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Aion has traded down 90.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.05 or 0.00153506 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00071609 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00036567 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00039703 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000204 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003575 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000614 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 49.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

