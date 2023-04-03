AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 584,100 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the February 28th total of 647,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 307,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AB. Evercore ISI increased their target price on AllianceBernstein to $44.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $43.50 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AllianceBernstein in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AllianceBernstein has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.70.

AllianceBernstein Price Performance

AB traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.70. 259,076 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,221. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.35. AllianceBernstein has a 52 week low of $31.31 and a 52 week high of $49.45.

AllianceBernstein Increases Dividend

AllianceBernstein ( NYSE:AB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $990.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.84%. This is a positive change from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.32%.

Insider Transactions at AllianceBernstein

In other news, CFO Kate C. Burke sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $438,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,474,783.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AB. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 15.6% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 10,549 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,013,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein in the third quarter worth about $385,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 30.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 11.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, investment management, and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds, and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

Further Reading

