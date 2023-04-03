Alpha Financial Partners LLC Invests $2.29 Million in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Alpha Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 42,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,294,000. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises 2.8% of Alpha Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $375,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,098.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 17,004 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $714,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:JEPI traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.25. 2,672,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,968,668. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.07 and a 200 day moving average of $54.21. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.92 and a 12 month high of $62.60. The stock has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.64.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

