Alpha Financial Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Alpha Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 81,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,635,000. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 8.0% of Alpha Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SHY. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $690,043,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,035,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104,639 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,028,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893,771 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 107.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,036,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 57.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,433,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,350 shares during the period. 22.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ SHY traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $82.02. 6,203,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,152,046. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.32. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.48 and a fifty-two week high of $83.53.
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
