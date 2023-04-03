Altimar Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:ATAQ) Short Interest Down 8.9% in March

Altimar Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:ATAQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the February 28th total of 4,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Altimar Acquisition Corp. III Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ATAQ traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.09. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,770. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.04. Altimar Acquisition Corp. III has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $10.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. III by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 126,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its position in Altimar Acquisition Corp. III by 68.9% during the third quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 844,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,377,000 after acquiring an additional 344,407 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. III in the third quarter valued at $476,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. III during the 4th quarter worth about $1,377,000. Finally, Tyrus Capital S.A.M. bought a new position in Altimar Acquisition Corp. III during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,388,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Altimar Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile

Altimar Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

