American Bank Incorporated (OTCMKTS:AMBK) Plans Dividend of $0.10

American Bank Incorporated (OTCMKTS:AMBK – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 31st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th.
American Bank Trading Down 0.3 %
OTCMKTS AMBK opened at $16.70 on Monday. American Bank has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.06.
About American Bank
