American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Short Interest Up 11.2% in March

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,390,000 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the February 28th total of 13,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on AEO. Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Eagle Outfitters

In other news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 70,214 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $1,185,212.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,372,399.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 70,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total transaction of $1,185,212.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,372,399.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 33,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total value of $537,935.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 171,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,848.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,363 shares of company stock valued at $2,165,710. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,356,394 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $236,988,000 after buying an additional 5,013,262 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 1,285.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,981,308 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766,061 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 15.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,571,205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $170,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,726 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter worth about $17,703,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 135.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,981,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $50,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,420 shares in the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AEO traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,826,826. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52 week low of $9.46 and a 52 week high of $18.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

