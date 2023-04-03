American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 924,800 shares, a drop of 8.4% from the February 28th total of 1,010,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 362,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

American Financial Group Price Performance

American Financial Group stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $122.01. 55,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,898. The company has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. American Financial Group has a twelve month low of $113.85 and a twelve month high of $152.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.83.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.04. American Financial Group had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that American Financial Group will post 11.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.93%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AFG shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John B. Berding sold 5,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total transaction of $740,070.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,929,659.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Financial Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 143.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 16,314 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in American Financial Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 34,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,566,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in American Financial Group by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 405,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,270,000 after buying an additional 167,239 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in American Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,286,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in American Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. Its Property and Casualty Insurance Products include Property and Transportation, Specialty Casualty, and Specialty Financial.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.